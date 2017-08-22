Watch: Celtic qualify after thrilling game against Astana

Celtic progressed into the Champions League as expected but the 4-3 second-leg defeat in Astana was their first of the season although they ran out 8-4 winners on aggregate.

The Hoops' progress was never in serious doubt following their 5-0 thrashing of the Kazakhstan champions at Parkhead last week however, there were some nervy moments for the Scottish champions in a pulsating encounter at the Astana Arena.

Celtic's 19-year-old defender Kristoffer Ajer, in for injured Jozo Simunovic, deflected a shot from defender Dmitri Shomko past goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the 26th minute to give the Kazakh side the merest glimmer of hope, quashed, it appeared, eight minutes later when Hoops attacker Scott Sinclair curled in the equaliser.

Two goals in a minute at the start of the second-half from attackers Serikzhan Muzhikov and Patrick Twumasi brought the home side back to life and - when Ghanaian Twumasi grabbed his second - the visitors were on the ropes before late goals from Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths confirmed Brendan Rodgers side were into the group stages for the second-successive season.

The Northern Irishman was again forced to start with a makeshift central defence due to injuries.

Nir Bitton, essentially a midfielder, had passed a fitness test on an ankle injury and the midfielder was paired with Ajer, who had played in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The only other Celtic change from the first leg saw midfielder Callum McGregor take over from Tom Rogic, who started on the bench.