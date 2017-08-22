Barcelona suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract
Barcelona are suing Neymar for 8.5 million euros for alleged breach of contract and demanding he return the loyalty bonus paid after he renewed his deal in October, less than a year before he signed for Paris St. Germain, the club said today.
The Catalans are asking for an additional 10 per cent payment due to a delay in theeuropir demands being met, after presenting the Brazilian striker with them on Aug. 11.
"Barcelona have taken these actions in defence of their interests, after Neymar's contract was rescinded just a few months after he signed on until 2021," a club statement said. PSG signed Neymar for a world record 222 million euro ($261.07 million) fee in August.
