Lidl become UK's No. 7 supermarket - Kantar Worldpanel
Big four grocers all lost market share to discounters
Discounter Lidl has increased its UK grocery market share to a record high of 5.2%, overtaking Waitrose to become the country's seventh largest supermarket, industry data showed today.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Lidl's sales rose 18.9% year-on-year in the 12 weeks to August 13, while rival discounter Aldi's sales rose 17.2%, giving it a market share of 7.0 percent.
All of Britain's big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - increased their sales in the period but they still lost market share to the discounters, who, unlike the big four, are continuing to open new stores.
Grocery inflation was 3.3% for the 12 weeks versus 3.2% in last month's data set.
