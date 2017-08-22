FIMBank share price slumps 6.1%

Following yesterday’s marginal gain of 0.09%, the MSE Share Index dropped by 0.52% to a near one-week low of 4,668.452 points today, reflecting the 6.1% decline in the share price of FIMBank as well as the losses in three of the larger companies by market capitalisation – namely BOV (-0.7%), MIA (-0.6%), and RS2 (-0.5%). Trading volumes dropped significantly to €0.25 million when compared to €0.52 million yesterday.

A single deal of 126,529 shares pulled the equity of FIMBank plc 6.1% lower back to the USD0.75 level.

Also in the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc retreated by 0.7% from its near three-week high of €2.149 to the €2.135 level across 24,216 shares.

RS2 Software plc slipped by 0.5% to the €1.78 level on two deals totalling 43,000 shares whilst Malta International Airport plc lost 0.6% to the €4.175 level on trivial volumes. Today, the equity of MIA started trading without the entitlement to the recently declared net interim dividend of €0.03 per share.

On the other hand, GO plc maintained the €3.599 level across 3,000 shares whilst PG plc also closed the day unchanged at €1.39 on a single deal of 13,590 shares.

Meanwhile, Santumas Shareholdings plc climbed 4.4% to reach a new record high of €2.245 on volumes totalling 4,000 shares.

Tomorrow, Medserv plc is due to publish its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2017 whilst Lombard Bank plc and International Hotel Investments plc will issuer their interim financial statements on Thursday.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index moved higher for the fourth consecutive day as it gained a further 0.06% to a near eight-week high of 1,130.713 points. Euro zone sovereign yields gained ground today despite the publication of a result of a survey showing that investor sentiment in Germany dropped for the third successive month in August to a ten-month low.

Tomorrow, trading is expected to commence in the newly listed €15 million 4.5% Grand Harbour Marina plc 2027 bonds.

