Money market report for the week ending August 18
ECB monetary operations
On August 11, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on August 14 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4.81 billion, €0.22 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On August 16, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.66 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills for settlement value on August 17, maturing on November 16 and May 17, 2018, respectively. Bids of €50 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €10 million, while bids of €25 million were submitted for the 273-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2 million. Since €11 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €1 million, to stand at €144.40 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.351 per cent, down by 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 10, representing a bid price of €100.0888 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 273-day bill auction was -0.290 per cent, down by six basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on March 30, representing a bid price of €100.2204 per €100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on November 23.
