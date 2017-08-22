China’s Great Wall confirms interest in Fiat Chrysler

The logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Jeep brand. Photo: Reuters

China’s Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd is interested in bidding for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a company official said yesterday, confirming reports it is pursuing all or part of the owner of the Jeep and Ram truck brands.

There has been speculation over Chinese interest in FCA since Automotive News reported last week that an unidentified “well-known Chinese automaker” made an offer earlier this month, triggering a jump in FCA’s Milan-listed shares.

“With respect to this case, we currently have an intention to acquire. We are interested in,” an official at Great Wall Motor’s press relations department told Reuters by phone. He declined to give his name and gave no further details.

FCA chief executive Sergio Marchionne is seeking a partner or buyer for the world’s seventh-largest automaker to help it manage rising costs, comply with emissions regulations and develop technology for electric and self-driving cars.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler said it had not been approached by Great Wall Motor, and was busy with implementing its current five-year business plan.

A move for FCA by Great Wall Motor, China’s largest sport utility vehicle and pick-up manufacturer, would be audacious, however. At a time when Beijing’s attitude to outbound deals has cooled, if Great Wall bought FCA, which has a market value of almost $20 billion, it would be by far China’s largest overseas automotive industry deal - and possibly one of its largest ever overseas purchases.

FCA is also larger than Great Wall, which has a market value of closer to $16 billion.

Earlier yesterday, two people familiar with the matter said Great Wall Motor had asked for a meeting with FCA, with the aim of making an offer for all or part of the group. Also yesterday, citing an e-mail from Great Wall Motor president Wang Fengying, Automotive News reported Great Wall had contacted FCA to express interest specifically in the Jeep brand.

The industry publication cited a Great Wall spokesman confirming interest, but saying the Chinese automaker had not made a formal offer or met with FCA’s board.

“Our strategic goal is to become the world’s largest SUV maker,” Automotive News quoted the spokesman as saying. “Acquiring Jeep, a global SUV brand, would enable us to achieve our goal sooner and better [than on our own].”

FCA shares rose 3.9 per cent to €11.12 in Milan, outperforming a flat market. Great Wall Motor shares closed up almost three per cent in Shanghai.

“Jeep is the most logical choice since [Great Wall] wants to be the largest SUV maker in the world,” said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.

Ram could be an option, but “the Jeep brand is recognised globally. I think Great Wall Motor is eyeing a global strategy, not just the US,” Zhang added.

Marchionne told analysts last month that a new five-year strategy – to be unveiled next year – could include asset sales.

While he acknowledged that Jeep, Ram, Maserati and Alfa Romeo could exist on their own, he appeared to pour cold water on the idea that any of them would be sold - at least not without leaving behind a less profitable “stump” that may struggle on its own.

Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks, the two most coveted of Fiat Chrysler’s brands, have become a major profit engine and a driver for Fiat’s North American operations.