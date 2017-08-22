Academy of Dance Arts raises €2,000 for MCCFF
Donation presented to president Coleiro Preca
A performance at the Grandmaster's Palace by students of the Academy of Dance Arts raised €2,000 for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.
The performance, titled A Night at the Opera, included dances based on classical ballet, Spanish dance and contemporary dance.
It was held on July 15 under the auspices of president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, with all proceeds going to the MCCFF.
Academy principal Rowena Grech and teachers Fiona Anastasi, Sara Bianchi and Elena Zammit presented the donation to the president.
The Academy of Dance Arts is a professional dance school teaching the most popular genres of dance including classical ballet, Spanish dance, jazz, hip hop and contemporary.
For more information, contact the Academy on 21421632 or www.dancearts.com.mt.
