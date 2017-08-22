Watch: A voluntary militia (ARTE)
Photographer Sina Shiri captures the Bassijs in their best light
The Bassijs are a militia of voluntary citizens. The photographer Sina Shiri followed the daily life of these young volunteers for several weeks. In spite of austere living conditions, he found himself getting attached to these young militants, who meet their hardships face on with humour and energy. Instagram: @sinashirii
