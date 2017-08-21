Watch: One killed as car crashes into bus shelters in Marseille
Driver rammed two shelters before being arrested
Updated 12pm
At least one person was killed and another injured in Marseille today when a car crashed into two bus shelters in different parts of the French city, police said.
Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.
"At the moment we have no information on the motives of this individual," a police official told Reuters.
#French army on scene where a car rammed into two buses, police have not revealed further information. #Marseille pic.twitter.com/ArHasq1mEi
— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) August 21, 2017
French media have reported that the pedestrian killed was a 42-year-old woman.
The driver first hit a bus shelter around 8.15am (0615 GMT) in the 13th arrondissement - or district - in the poorer northern part of the city, before hitting a second bus shelter an hour later in the 11th arrondissement, several km (miles) south.
The incident comes as Spanish police hunt for the 22-year-old driver who ploughed a van into a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday.
