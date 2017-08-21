Photos: City held by Everton as Rooney marks 200th Premier League goal

Bernardo Silva attempts a shot on goal for Manchester City.

Wayne Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal but Raheem Sterling came off the bench to snatch a 1-1 draw for Manchester City against Everton.

In a frantic contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men, Rooney's second goal since rejoining the Toffees looked to have earned victory after Kyle Walker was harshly sent off at the Etihad Stadium.

Wayne Roone of Everton puts his side ahead at the Etihad.

City responded in the second half and substitute Sterling volleyed a fine 82nd-minute equaliser before Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin also saw red.

City may feel the result was the least they deserved after controversy erupted before half-time when Walker was ruled to have floored Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It was a breathless contest, one that underlined pre-season optimism at Everton after their summer outlay - and record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson was held back until the second half.

The fireworks even started before the game as the players arrived onto the pitch to a flurry of pyrotechnics.

On the night City launched their new Tunnel Club - an exclusive new hospitality offering in which patrons get to see players in a new glass tunnel - there was clearly an eagerness to open the home campaign in style.