Live: Football Tranfers News and Rumours

2.30pm Everton striker Oumar Niasse is set for a move to Fenerbahce, according to reports from Fotospor in Turkey.

The 27-year old only moved to Goodison Park in January 2016 from Lokomotiv Moscow after a fee of £13.5m was agreed.

However, since then, he has failed to live up to his billing and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

2.10pm First major done deal of the day as Samir Nasri has joined Turkish side Antalyaspor from Manchester City.

1.45pm Kylian Mbappe's future at Monaco is looking bleaker after the young striker was dismissed from the team's training session after a clash with club officials.

As Barcelona have had to give up on Coutinho, the targets are now Seri, Dembele... and di Maria. More on @SkySportsNews in few minutes pic.twitter.com/QUkhPus0xj — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 21, 2017

1.30pm After failing in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona are said to have turned their sights on Angel Di Maria and Ousmane Dembele.

1.15pm Brighton have completed the club-record signing of Colombia international winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £13.5million.

Izquierdo, who scored 14 goals in 28 appearances for Belgian side Club Brugge last year, is in line to make his debut for the Seagulls in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Barnet – as long as he receives the necessary clearance in time.

1.00pm Inter hope to seal the signing of Joao Cancelo from Valencia in the next 24 hours, according toLa Gazzetta dello Sport.

They hope to follow that up with Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City and could also make a move for Milan’s Suso.

12.45pm Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hopes he can keep his all-conquering squad intact after watching them begin their LaLiga title defence with a convincing 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

First-half goals from Gareth Bale and Casemiro set Real on their way at the Riazor before Toni Kroos' second-half finish sealed a win that leaves Real top of the table at the end of the opening weekend.

He said: "Nobody has asked me to leave, I want this squad as it is and I hope there won't be any changes, but until August 31 anything can happen."

12.35pm Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had already hinted on Saturday that he was looking to reduce the number of players in his squad and he has already starting doing just that.

SkySports is reporting that Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall will be loaned out to Birmingham.

12.20pm Juventus are being linked with moves to Renato Sanches, of Bayern Munich, and Kevin Strootman, of Roma. The Bianconeri are said to be interested in bringing Sanches on loan from the Bundesliga giants.

However, there is also talk that they are looking to complete a deal for Strootman in a swap deal that would see Juan Cuadrado join the Italian capital side.

Added to that there are growing rumours that Claudio Marchisio could be heading out of Turin.

As usual we kick off the day with the latest transfer gossip from the UK newspapers back pages.

