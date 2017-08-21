Football transfers: what the UK papers say

Lionel Messi is reportedly being chased by Manchester City.

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY

Barcelona have already seen one of their star name players leave in a world-record transfer deal against their will, and it could be about to happen again.

The Daily Record reports that Manchester City officials have met with representatives of Lionel Messi as they consider activating his £275million release clause.

It could be the end of an era at Barca, as the Daily Mail reports Andres Iniesta is yet to sign a new deal with less than 12 months left on his current contract.

Arsenal have offered Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new contract to ward off interest from Chelsea, according to the Daily Star.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@talkSPORT - "Diego Costa turned down huge £13m deal to move on loan to China until November"

@ESPNFC - "Sources: Manchester United expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign a new contract this week"

PLAYERS TO WATCH

KEVIN WIMMER - Tottenham have sanctioned a move for the Austrian defender, and Tony Pulis is weighing up whether to bring him to West Brom, according to the Birmingham Mail.

WILLIAM CARVALHO - Sky Sports reports West Ham are finally close to sealing a deal for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG - Chelsea and AC Milan have been alerted after the striker said he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, the Sun reports.