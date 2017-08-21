Announcements

CARUANA. On August 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD, aged 78, ex-teacher and tourist guide, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife May, his only daughter Anna, his sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, at 2.30pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Bir-kirkara, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On August 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTON, aged 88, a beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Clarissa, his family Cathy and Aldo, Tessa and Antoine, Peter and Sue and his grandchildren Michael and Pippa, his brother Adrian, his sister-in-law Frances, all his nephews and nieces and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth (In-Nazzarenu) church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

PORTELLI. On August 18, at St Vincent de Paul Hospital, GIOVANNA, of Valletta, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 2pm at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of a beloved brother SPIRIDIONE, on the 18th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sister Rose, Francis, Andre and Jean.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of SPIRIDIONE, a dear husband and father, today being the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and never forgotten by his wife Mary, his sons Colin and Mario. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. MARIA, née Gerada. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her children Minnie, Edgar and Julie, in-laws and grandchildren. “Blessed the Lord oh my soul and all that is within me bless His Holy name.” Kindly remember her in your prayers.

PACE – JOSEPH. In memory of our dear father. Audrey and Mildred.

VELLA – INNOCENT. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his tragic death in Tripoli, Libya. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, his children Peter, Marica, Marvin and Stefan, their spouses, his grandchildren Giada, Ryan, and twins Hayley and Hannah, his mother-in-law Angela, and in-laws. Various Masses will be offered for his eternal repose.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Re-opening today for business as usual.

Perfecta Advertising

Newspaper Ads book online www.perfecta.com.mt.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 4am and 8am in L-Assemblea Nazzjonali, Il-Kostituzzjoni, Il-Bistra, Il-Għollieq, Tal-Qares, Id-Difiża Ċivili and Il-Missjunarji Maltin streets, Mosta.

Between 5.30am and 10am in Il-Kbira and It-Torri streets, Sliema.

Between 8am and 12.30pm in Ta’ Bieb Ir-Ruwa Street, Rabat.