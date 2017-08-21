Let’s get the system moving

The Malta Railway ran for almost 50 years, between February 28, 1883, and March 31, 1931. Photo: Paul Galea

An issue dealing with sustainability that we always seem to overlook is the mastering of an effective and efficient transport system. It seems that, today, we have made private vehicles our masters. We go everywhere by car, including church on Sunday, even if we live just a couple of blocks away.

Ironically, 90 years ago, we had three forms of transport: trams, the train and the charabanc. We even had the trusty karrozzin, the horse-drawn cab.

Today, we are removing public spaces, tree-lined roads and rural areas to make room for the cars. We are slowly taking away the character and attractiveness of these islands.

There is no doubt we need to enhance our transport system and change the car culture permeating every household.

The introduction of the new public transport system, notwithstanding the obvious teething troubles it experienced, was already an improvement that needed efficient management.

Accessibility is a factor that is important for both the local community and the visitor. A good transport system has a direct and indirect impact on the social, cultural, economic and environmental issues in any destination. However, it needs discipline and a responsible attitude to make it happen, and these are two qualities we lack at every strata of our society.

We need to learn to walk more than drive

The government is only interested in the short-term impacts and results. Businesses want their quick return on investment, and it is the local community that has to live with the rather unsustainable changes happening around them.

In recent years, it seems the authorities have been pampering car owners, widening roads, turning public spaces into parking areas, even allowing parking in the most unlikely places like kerbsides, on double yellow lines and in our prime, walled city, Valletta, where the CVA and strict access times for vehicles seem to be ignored.

I believe that if we really want a sustainable and attractive island, we need to consider a number of proposals.

Here are some ideas. Cars should not be seen as a status symbol but rather as a transportation issue.

Some people you see seem to be saying: ‘I am my car and I am who I am because of my car.’

We need to put a stop to the eradication of trees and open spaces to satisfy the status symbols and car owners.

We need a serious public transport policy to include diverse forms including buses, metros, trams and taxis.

We need to learn to walk more than drive. This is not only good for our own health but it is also good for our social outlook. Who knows, we may even learn who our neighbours are!

We also need to park, drive and use vehicles responsibly. These actions are key to responsible citizenship and civic responsibility. We need a better socio-cultural environment conducive to a more hospitable and visitor-friendly destination.

Perhaps the economic factors behind road construction and projects are far more lucrative in the short term to some more unscrupulous characters.

We really need to learn to be civic-minded and responsible, and the initiatives proposed above should be a practical way that can work for both locals and visitors, who surely appreciate the authentic and unique character of these islands.

Julian Zarb is founder and president of the Malta Tourism Society.