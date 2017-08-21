Today's front pages

The following are the top stories on Malta's newspaper front pages this morning.

Times of Malta and most of the other newspapers lead with the death of a woman in a traffic accident near Mġarr yesterday. Two men were injured. The newspaper also reports on the impact of Malta Freeport on the economy.

The Malta Independent quotes the president of the Malta Union of Teachers as saying that Eurostat figures do not depict the real picture of the state of post-secondary education in Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports that the owner of Bateman, a company defended by the Labour government during the BWSC controversy, has been arrested in Israel. Bateman had submitted a bid to build a power station in Malta, but it was rejected.

l-orizzont interviews Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista about waste collection. He says 20 tons of waste are collected from beaches every day.