Outbound tourism up by 20%

Outbound tourism between April and June grew by 20.2 per cent compared to the same three months of 2016, to reach 125,454.

Increases were recorded in both EU and non-EU destinations, reaching 112,591 and 12,863 respectively. Italy and the United Kingdom remained the most popular EU destinations, with a share of 49.5 per cent of total tourist trips.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists increased by 23.4 per cent, reaching 913,707 nights.

Total estimated outlay increased by 22.9 per cent over the same quarter of 2016, and stood at €108.4 million, equivalent to an average €864 per trip.

January-June

Total outbound tourist trips between January and June 2017 numbered 240,673, an increase of 15.8 per cent over 2016. Outbound tourism nights went up by 15.5 per cent, reaching 1.6 million. Total outlay by outbound tourists was estimated at €201.2 million,

11.8 per cent higher than that recorded for the same period in 2016.