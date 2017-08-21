Marlene Farrugia steps down as PD leader

Marlene Farrugia has handed in her resignation as leader of the Democratic Party.

Last week she announced that she would not be seeking re-election for the position. But in a Facebook post, she said that while she had intended to step down after the election of a new PN leader, she had decided to move her own party’s process forward.

She said she would remain active in the Democratic Party for as long as the party sought the best interests of the people in general and not select groups.

The PD, she said, was created to push forward the national interest and the interests of society in general and not a few people.

She pointed out that when the party was formed, a year ago, she had agreed to be temporary leader to take the party to the general election, but then intended to step aside to let in new people who would work in hand with those having political experience.

She was pleased to see that a number of people appeared to be interested in seeking the PD leadership.