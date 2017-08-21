Advert
Monday, August 21, 2017, 13:25

Man arrested for drug possession

A 22-year-old man is under arrest after having been found in possession of  250 grams of suspected cannabis and a quantity of suspected cocaine, ready for trafficking. A digital weighing scale, a number of plastic sachets and €600 in cash were also found in his possession. The arrest was made in St Julian's.

The man is expected to be taken to court, accused of aggravated possession of the drugs, recidivism and for driving a car without an insurance cover, the police said. 

