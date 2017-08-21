Advert
Monday, August 21, 2017, 09:33

Driver escapes injury as van flips to its side

The driver of this van escaped injury this morning when the vehicle toppled onto its side after colliding with a car. 

The accident happened just before 9am in Independence Avenue, Naxxar.

The driver climbed out with assistance by bystanders.  

[email protected]

Facebook: Times of Malta

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Update 3 - Woman dead, two injured in...

  2. Denied cooperation, anti-migrant ship...

  3. Judge was annoyed by ‘attack’ on his...

  4. PN leadership race: Favourites share...

  5. Plans for Malta’s first Russian Orthodox...

  6. Maltese song distresses infertile couples

  7. Watch: Group offers €14,000 to carry...

  8. Child who switched gender looks forward...

  9. 'We want to have nothing to do with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed