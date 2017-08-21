Driver escapes injury as van flips to its side
The driver of this van escaped injury this morning when the vehicle toppled onto its side after colliding with a car.
The accident happened just before 9am in Independence Avenue, Naxxar.
The driver climbed out with assistance by bystanders.
