Monday, August 21, 2017, 09:49

Council kicks up a stink over rival mayor's comments

Controversy over siting of new manure management facility

Għajnsielem local council has protested over comments by the Mayor of Sannat that an animal waste management facility should be set up at the Tal-Fessej area in Għajnsielem instead of ‘Triq Żagħwri’ in nearby Munxar.

Mayor Phillip Vella made his comments to the Malta Independent amid a controversy over the siting of the proposed plant and the traffic of trucks laden with manure.  

Għajnsielem council said the Sannat mayor's comments were unjust and unfair.  

"As a council we would like to make it absolutely clear that Għajnsielem already has to deal with a lot of problems and projects, and hence it is not interested in becoming a party to the manure disposal site project." Its problems, the council said, included the Gozo Sewage Plant.

"Whilst it is true that the manure disposal site project may pose environment and health risks for the Sannat and Munxar residents, it would be equally detrimental for Għajnsielem residents if it were to be introduced in our locality," the council said.

It asked whether farmers in Gozo could store manure on their farms, thus avoiding future tensions and problems.

