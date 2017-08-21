At least 10 cars broken into at park-and-ride

Thieves smashed windows on parked cars. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Thieves smashed into at least 10 cars parked at the Blata l-Bajda park and ride this morning, police have confirmed.

Police called to the parking area at around 11am found several cars parked inside the facility's top section with their windows broken and various items missing.

READ: Car parks prove fertile ground for criminals

This is not the first mass theft reported at the Blata l-Bajda facility. In November 2014, commuters found eight cars with their windows smashed, in a similar incident.

A 2015 study found that the Floriana area, which includes the park-and-ride facility and other car parks, is statistically the most dangerous place to park your car in Malta, with a rate of car theft and break-ins nearly five times the national average.