Advert
Monday, August 21, 2017, 12:53

At least 10 cars broken into at park-and-ride

Mass theft reported at Blata l-Bajda facility

Thieves smashed windows on parked cars. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Thieves smashed windows on parked cars. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Thieves smashed into at least 10 cars parked at the Blata l-Bajda park and ride this morning, police have confirmed. 

Police called to the parking area at around 11am found several cars parked inside the facility's top section with their windows broken and various items missing. 

READ: Car parks prove fertile ground for criminals

This is not the first mass theft reported at the Blata l-Bajda facility. In November 2014, commuters found eight cars with their windows smashed, in a similar incident.  

A 2015 study found that the Floriana area, which includes the park-and-ride facility and other car parks, is statistically the most dangerous place to park your car in Malta, with a rate of car theft and break-ins nearly five times the national average. 

Photo: Matthew MirabelliPhoto: Matthew Mirabelli
Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Update 3 - Woman dead, two injured in...

  2. Watch: Maltese song distresses infertile...

  3. Judge was annoyed by ‘attack’ on his...

  4. Bus users stranded after Calleja concert

  5. PN leadership race: Favourites share...

  6. Transgender girl, 9, looks forward to...

  7. Plans for Malta’s first Russian Orthodox...

  8. PN backs government decision to ban...

  9. Watch: Group offers €14,000 to carry...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed