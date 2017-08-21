St Liborius statue

Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s recent trip to Paderborn, in Germany, reminded me of the visit the late Mgr Paul Nordheus had made in Malta when Mgr Joseph Mercieca was Archbishop.

Mgr Nordheus came over to hand over to Mgr Mercieca the statue of St Liborius, which is found in the upper corridor of the Augustinian priory, in Valletta.

A side altar at the first Augustinian church of Valletta, built in 1571, was dedicated to the Assumption of Our Lady and to St Liborius. Grand Master Nicholas Cotoner, who suffered from gallstones, was among the benefactors and made a number of donations, also because St Liborius was the protector of those who suffered from gallstones.

The first Augustinian church in Valletta, located in what is today Old Mint Street, corner with St Mark Street, was demolished in 1763 and St Liborius was no longer venerated in the new church.

St Liborius, a French national, lived in the fourth century AD. He was bishop of Le Mans. He died in 397 and was buried in Paderborn. His feast is celebrated on July 23.