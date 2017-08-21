Belgian biscuit maker recalls products amid contaminated eggs scare - TV

Belgian biscuit maker Lotus Bakeries has recalled some of its products as they could contain eggs that were contaminated with insecticide fipronil, broadcaster VTM said today.

VTM said Lotus had withdrawn products such as Madeleine cakes and frangipane waffles from supermarket shelves in Belgium as a precautionary measure. It did not mention any other countries.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lotus Bakeries' shares were down 2.5% in early afternoon trading.

Retailers in several European countries have pulled millions of chicken eggs from supermarket shelves amid a scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil.

Hundreds of thousands of hens may be culled in the Netherlands.