Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Valencia from Catania to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Contship Fun from Valencia to Tunis, the Bomar Resolute from Naples to Algeciras and the Contship Top from Algiers (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the APL Minnesota from Koper to Damietta and the Cerinthus from Alexandria to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Havre to Jeddah and the CMA CGM Amber (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) from Algeciras to Salerno tomorrow.

The Swansea from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Altair (John Ripard & Son Ltd) from Singapore to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.