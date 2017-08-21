Twelve writers for literature festival

The 12th edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival opens on Thursday.

Twelve writers from different countries will read at the 12th edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival, which opens on Thursday.

Event organisers Inizjamed said the festival would also feature Maltese and foreign poetry, films, music and a well-stocked book stall.

A book-binding service will be available for those with a manuscript handy, a service being offered by binding company Kotba Calleja.

The festival is the recipient of the prestigious EFFE – Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe – label.

The organisers said that the authors participating in this year’s edition were Asja Bakić (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Mourid Barghouti (Palestine), Lilia Ben Romdhane (Tunisia), Jean Portante (Luxembourg), Zoë Skoulding (Wales), Ma Thida (Myanmar), Arvis Viguls (Latvia), Gjoko Zdraveski (Republic of Macedonia) and John Aquilina, Mark Camilleri, Immanuel Mifsud and former prime minister turned MEP Alfred Sant from Malta.

Readings will mostly be held in Maltese and English, but some short works will also be read in their original language. The 2017 edition of the festival and the Malta LAF translation workshop are being held in partnership with Arts Council Malta and Literature Across Frontiers, with the support of Valletta 2018 Foundation, Heritage Malta, Għaqda tal-Malti, the volunteers of Tal-Kultura and Studio Solipsis.

More information is available on the Inizjamed Malta and Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival 2017 Facebook pages and at inizjamedmalta.wordpress.com.

The festival will run between Thursday and Saturday at Fort St Elmo in Valletta at 8pm. Entrance to all events is free.