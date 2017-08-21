Mark Storace, The Characters return for Rockestra

The ninth edition of Rockestra will be held on September 30 at the MFCC, the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation said.

The event brings together rock music lovers to enjoy live rock music played by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Sigmund Mifsud.

Malta’s biggest Rock export Mark Storace will be once again performing at this year’s edition, which will also see the reunion of The Characters. Songs from rock groups such as Metallica, Guns

Songs from rock groups such as Metallica, Guns n’Roses, Kiss, Led Zepplin and Black Sabbath will be performed. New comers, as well as veterans will be part of this year's event.

All proceeds will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Tickets are priced at €15 (standing), €20 (seated) and €50 (VIP), and are available online from www.mccf.store.