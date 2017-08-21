Advert
Monday, August 21, 2017, 14:44

Watch: A generation in search of identity (ARTE)

Ali Kazemi captures people caught between tradition and modernity

 

Through his series of polaroids, Ali Kazemi captures a generation in search of identity, torn between the ultra-rigid norms of the religious society in which they grew up, and their irrepressible desire for freedom. Is there a future for this "lost generation"? Instagram: @kaazaw 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: The freedom to be alone in Iran...

  2. Watch: A generation in search of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed