Watch: A generation in search of identity (ARTE)
Ali Kazemi captures people caught between tradition and modernity
Through his series of polaroids, Ali Kazemi captures a generation in search of identity, torn between the ultra-rigid norms of the religious society in which they grew up, and their irrepressible desire for freedom. Is there a future for this "lost generation"? Instagram: @kaazaw
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.