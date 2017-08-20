Veteran comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91

Jerry Lewis, the comedic legend who teamed up with Dean Martin before starring in his own series of slapstick movies during the 1950s, has died at his Las Vegas home at age 91, Variety and other news outlets reported.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal broke the news, according to Variety, which said Lewis' agent confirmed his death.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

He was active in film-making up to the past few years. In 2013 he played a dramatic role in his first movie in 18 years, Max Rose, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival , and he showed he had lost none of his talent for playing the clown.

Lewis had laughed his way through a news conference with non-stop one-liners about how much he was paid for Max Rose, his career’s ups and downs and his former partner Dean Martin, who died in 1995.

“When I arrived here and he wasn’t here, I knew something was wrong,” he quipped about Martin.

The duo, in which singer Martin played the straight guy to Lewis’ slapstick comedy, split up acrimoniously in 1956 and both men went on to solo careers.

Dodging any mention of retirement, Lewis had said he looked back on his work with pride, citing his 1963 film The Nutty Professor and his performance in Martin Scorsese’s 1983 film The King of Comedy.

But he said there was one film which he regretted and would never see the light of day – the 1972 film The Day the Clown Cried which he both directed and featured as a circus clown imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp. It was shot in Sweden.

Lewis once stirred controversy by commenting that he did not find female comedians funny and he stood by this at Cannes despite coming under attack for this view over the years.

“I cannot sit and watch a lady diminish her qualities to the lowest common denominator,” he said. “My favourite female comedians? Cary Grant and Burt Reynolds.”