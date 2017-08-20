Family tribute to boy, 7, killed in Barcelona attack

The family of a seven-year-old boy killed in the Barcelona terror attack have said they were blessed to have had him in their lives.

Julian Cadman, a dual British-Australian national, became separated from his mother in the massacre on Las Ramblas that left 13 dead and at least 120 injured.

In the aftermath of the attack, Julian's relatives urged people to share a photograph of him on Facebook as fears for his safety grew.

Confirming his death on Sunday, his family said: "Julian was a much-loved and adored member of our family.

"As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us.

"He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces.

"We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.

"We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian.

"Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time.

"We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected."

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: "I send my sincerest sympathies to the family of Julian Cadman and all those who loved him. His death is a tragedy.

"The Foreign Office, our Australian colleagues & the Spanish authorities continue to do all we can to support his family at this deeply distressing time."

Julian's father and grandmother travelled to Spain from Australia following the atrocity, and his grandfather Tony Cadman was among those urging people to share a photograph on Facebook.

In the photograph, Julian is wearing a jumper with a crest that says Chiddingstone Nursery, which is a nursery school in Kent.

On Saturday, the Philippines' government said a seven-year-old child missing was the son of a 43-year-old Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.

An official said the woman was with her son in Barcelona to attend the wedding of a cousin from the Philippines, and said the woman, who was seriously injured, became separated from her child in the attack, and that her British husband was heading to Barcelona to try to find his son.

The confirmation of Julian's death comes after Spanish police linked three rental vans to the fugitive at the centre of a manhunt following the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, which lies around 70 miles to the south west.

Authorities said the 12-strong terror cell responsible for the attacks has been dismantled, but the search is still on for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan named in Spanish media as the suspected driver of the van used in the massacre on Las Ramblas.

A police official said all three vans were rented using the credit card of Abouyaaquoub, who is the focus of a manhunt in north-east Spain, the Associated Press reported.

The official said one of the vans was used in the Barcelona attack, while another was found in Vic, 44 miles north of Barcelona on the road to Ripoll, where all the main attack suspects lived, and the third was found in Ripoll itself.

AP said police believe the cell wanted to load the vans with explosives for a big attack, but their plans changed after the house where their plot was being hatched blew up on Wednesday in Alcanar.

According to the news agency, a Spanish police official said those behind the attacks had stored more than 100 gas tanks and explosive ingredients at the house in Alcanar.

Josep Lluis Trapero said the cell planned one or more attacks with explosives in Barcelona, and rented three vans and used a car and motorcycle.

He said the search for a missing fugitive has been complicated because authorities have not been able to positively identify the human remains at the house in Alcanar.

The investigation is also focusing on a missing imam who police believe could have died in that house explosion.

Spanish interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said five members of the cell were shot dead, four were in custody and as many as two were killed in the explosion.

He said no new attacks were imminent, the country's terrorist threat alert will be maintained at level four, and security at popular events and tourist sites around the country will be reinforced.

Meanwhile, mourners gathered for a mass in Barcelona where King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia joined politicians at the Sagrada Familia basilica to honour the 14 people killed and all those injured in the attacks.

Some 34 nationalities were among those wounded in Las Ramblas and in Cambrils.

Victims of the attack in Barcelona have been identified as British/Australian, Italian, Portuguese, Belgian, Spanish, Spanish/Argentine, Canadian and American.

The victim of the second assault in Cambrils - bringing the death toll to 14 - was identified as a Spanish woman.

The attacks took place around eight hours apart on Thursday afternoon and in the early hours of Friday.