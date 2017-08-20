Death toll rises to 23 in massive India train collision
Rescuers worked into the night searching for survivors after a passenger train derailed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 23 people and injuring several others, officials said.
At least eight carriages derailed in the crash close to Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh state, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the capital New Delhi, as the train travelled towards the Hindu holy city of Haridwar.
Train crashes are frequent in India, which has the world's fourth-biggest rail network. Poor investment in past decades in the vast network and rising demand means overcrowded trains are running on creaking infrastructure.
Yesterday's accident is at least the fourth major passenger train derailment this year and the third in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. A crash in November in Uttar Pradesh killed 150 people.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.