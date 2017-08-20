Watch: Drag racer Micallef triumphs in Hockenheim

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Duncan Micallef bagged his third successive victory in the FIA Top Fuel Drag Racing Championship after triumphing at the Hockenheimring in Germany on Sunday.

The Maltese drag racer was looking to strengthen his leadership in the FIA championship and strolled to the final with some excellent runs.

In the last race, Micallef was up against Jnidia Erbacher, a young female racer who was contesting her first final.

Micallef kept his cool to romp home in a time of 3.997 seconds while Erbacher finished just behind in 4.056 seconds.

The win further boosts Micallef's hopes of landing the coveted crown at the end of the campaign.

Micallef has two other rounds, the first on Friday at the Tierp Arena in Sweden before the season-finale at Santa Pod England on September 9 and 10.