The President’s engagements

7.30am The President meets Qormi mayor Jesmond Aquilina at San Anton Palace, Attard.

9am The President receives US Senator Rand Paul on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President meets representatives of the Birzebbuga Regeneration Project at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President presides over preparatory plans for the Arraiolos Malta 2017 Meeting, a meeting of non-executive EU Presidents, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

8am The President presides over preparatory plans for the Arraiolos Malta 2017 Meeting at San Anton Palace.