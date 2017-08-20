The President’s engagements
Tomorrow
7.30am The President meets Qormi mayor Jesmond Aquilina at San Anton Palace, Attard.
9am The President receives US Senator Rand Paul on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.
10.30am The President meets representatives of the Birzebbuga Regeneration Project at San Anton Palace.
4pm The President presides over preparatory plans for the Arraiolos Malta 2017 Meeting, a meeting of non-executive EU Presidents, at San Anton Palace.
Wednesday
8am The President presides over preparatory plans for the Arraiolos Malta 2017 Meeting at San Anton Palace.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.