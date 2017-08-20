Second annual Malta Film Festival

The second Malta Film Festival will be showcasing incredible talent from all areas of global filmmaking in a beautiful and vibrant setting.

Focused on highlighting the diversity on show in modern film, particularly that of Mediterranean cine­ma, and looking to promote these films to a wider audience, the festival will feature a variety of films highlighting many important social issues.

Accompanying these will be talks from a range of guest filmmakers and professionals from the industry speaking about their experiences in the industry. Guests will get to explore beyond cinema, examining the intersection of screen culture with a variety of new approaches, techniques and technologies. The festival strives to provide attendees with a comprehensive view of its films, as well as with what is in store for the future of cinema in an exciting way.

With 25 award categories celebrating a range of accomplishments, from acting to music videos, and also highlighting contributions by amateur and student filmmakers, many people will be given the opportunity to gain wider recognition for their outstanding work.

An expert jury with professionals from Europe, Canada and the US will decide the winners, and selections of their favourite submissions will be provided with special screenings to allow the audiences containing many film specialists to enjoy the fine work.

This year’s event will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s.