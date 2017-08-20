Prohealth employees in blood drive
As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities, Prohealth teamed up with the Blood Donation Unit to set up a blood drive outside the company’s premises in Zebbug. Employees, family, friends and members of the public came together in an effort to help save lives and raise awareness on how important it is to donate blood. There is currently an urgent need for donations of all blood types, although there is a greater demand for donors who are O positive or A positive.
Those wishing to donate blood can visit the National Blood Transfusion website at http://health.gov.mt/en/nbts/Pages/home.aspx or visit the Facebook page @bloodmalta.
