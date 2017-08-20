Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Empire Pharmacy, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);
Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
Brown’s Pharmacy 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);
St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);
Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);
Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);
St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65 De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);
Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Bishop Emanuel Galea Street, Żejtun (2167 8039);
Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near the Qawra parish church, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.