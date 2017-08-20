Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01

Michael Bolton in Malta

Singer Michael Bolton performed at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on August 4 and 6. He is seen here with Xejk TV and Calypso Radio presenter Twanny Scerri (left). Both concerts were organised by CMC Promotions.

