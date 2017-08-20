Michael Bolton in Malta
Singer Michael Bolton performed at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on August 4 and 6. He is seen here with Xejk TV and Calypso Radio presenter Twanny Scerri (left). Both concerts were organised by CMC Promotions.
