Maltese Cross Corps delegation in Paderborn

Maltese delegation in Paderborn: from left, Emily Tonna, Saviour Farrugia, Joyce Farrugia, Wolfgang Penning, Simone Streif, Gaetan Attard, George Busuttil, Maria Pia Busuttil and Louise Anne Busuttil. Victor Tonna is not in the picture.

A delegation from the Maltese Cross Corps recently attended the Libori Fest held in Paderborn, Germany.

The delegation, made up of president Victor Tonna, administrative secretary Saviour Farrugia, committee member and administrator of the Meals on Wheels Service George Busuttil and committee member Gaetan Attard, attended the religious celebrations marking the feast of St Liborius.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna was also present as the guest of Paderborn Archbishop Hans Josef Becker.

The delegation had talks with Wolfgang Penning and Andreas Bierod who are diocesan chairman and diocesan manager of the Malteser Hilfsdienst of Paderborn, respectively.

Other meetings were held with Bishop Matthias Koenig and Mgr Dr Thomas Witt, who is the diocesan director of Caritas Paderborn and Michael Lulsdorff, Malteser Hilfsdienst international contacts manager in Cologne, which is the head office of all Malteser groups in Germany.

The group also visited the Malteser Hilfdienst department of East-Westfalia in Paderborn where they were briefed on how they run the Meals on Wheels service and the Maltese group also helped in the Meals on Wheels deliveries of the day.

Apart from Paderborn, the delegation visited Dortmund, Cologne, Corvey, Werl and Soest.