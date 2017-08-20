Fundraising cocktail party
The Marigold Foundation – BOV in the Community held its annual fundraising White Cocktail Party at Fort St Elmo in Valletta. The board of trustees, volunteers and guests joined the Prime Minister’s wife, Michelle Muscat, to celebrate the successful completion of her third swimming challenge, North to Port.
