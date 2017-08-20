Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 00:01

Fundraising cocktail party

Coaches, athletes and parents from Special Olympics Malta with Michelle Muscat (10th from right).

Coaches, athletes and parents from Special Olympics Malta with Michelle Muscat (10th from right).

The Marigold Foundation – BOV in the Community held its annual fundraising White Cocktail Party at Fort St Elmo in Valletta. The board of trustees, volunteers and guests joined the Prime Minister’s wife, Michelle Muscat, to celebrate the successful completion of her third swimming challenge, North to Port.

Daryl Connor, Rita Cassar Montanaro, Doreen Attard, Jennifer Xuereb, Tony Borg, Glen Micallef and Anna Mangion.Daryl Connor, Rita Cassar Montanaro, Doreen Attard, Jennifer Xuereb, Tony Borg, Glen Micallef and Anna Mangion.
Michelle Muscat (right) is seen with her coach Anna Calleja.Michelle Muscat (right) is seen with her coach Anna Calleja.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Celebrating a 20-year career in opera

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  5. Pre-literature festival talk

  6. Gozo Brass Festival

  7. Feasts tomorrow

  8. Fundraising cocktail party

  9. Accordion band in Treviso

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed