Dancers attend London summer school classes

Thirty dancers from Paul Curmi Dance Studio in Fgura participated in an intensive summer school programme at Dance Attic and Pineapple studio in London.

The one-week programme gave students the opportunity to gain further technique and skills in Classical Spanish, Flamenco, Hip hop and Modern dance.

The dancers were Francesca Coleiro, Federica Coleiro, Irge Vidal Curmi, Mariah Farrugia Maria Ellul, Maria Aquilina, Rebecca Scerri, Chloe Fenech, Rebecca Adami, Kelly Chircop, Arianna Mangion, Nicole Duca, Jasmine Saliba, Natalya Balzan, Kyra Campbell, Ylenia Doublet, Katrina Cortis, Maraya Tirrchett, Rachel Camilleri, Abigail Cachia, Clayton Baldacchino, Maria Elena Farrugia, Gail Cachia, Mariema Zahra Zarb, Brendon Vella and Joelene Zammit.

The dancers were accompanied by artistic director and dance teacher Eldridge S. Curmi and teachers Stuart Vella, Ann-Marie Grech German and Sarah Kurvinen.