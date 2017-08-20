Announcements

MERCIECA. On August 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTON, aged 88, a beloved husband and father, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Clarissa, his family Cathy and Aldo, Tessa and Antoine, Peter and Sue and his grandchildren Michael and Pippa, his brother Adrian, his sister-in-law Frances, all his nephews and nieces and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 22 at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth (In-Nazzarenu) church, Sliema followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

MICALLEF. On August 19, MARIA, of Paola, aged 93, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joseph and his wife Maryanne and Vincent, her grandchildren Lorna, Ilona, Leonard, Lily, Tom and Iris, her brother, nephews and nieces, among them Antonina Chetcuti, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 21 for Senglea Basilica, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 7.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On August 18, at St Vincent de Paul Hospital, GIOVANNA, of Valletta, aged 95, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 21 at 2pm at the Addolorata chapel, followed by interment at the Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – NADIA. In loving memo­ry of a wonderful wife and dedicated mother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Frank, her daughter Clarissa and her husband Mark, her son Frank and his wife Fae, and her grandchildren Annie, Matteo and Bea. A Mass in Nadia’s memory and that of her grandson CESCO, who passed away on July 15, 2016, will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 22 at 7pm at Sarria Church, Floriana. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

BORG MALLIA – PAUL and GIUSA. In loving memory of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of YVONNE, a loving wife and mother on the 56th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – JOSEPH Ph.C. Remembering my dear father today the 47th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his only daughter Marie Louise. Pray for him.

DESPOTT – ANNE. Treasured memories of a beloved mother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Maurice, Jean Karl, Tania and Analise and their respective families.

MANGION. In loving memory of ANGELO on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Mary Rose, his mother Ġorġa, brothers, sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of PAUL on the third anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary, his children Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. In sweet remembrance of our dear parents ROSARIO and MARY on the anniversary of their meeting the Lord. Their children and families. May they rest in peace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – ERIN. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grand­father, ERIN, who passed away on August 22, 1983, 34 years ago. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Laura and George Boffa and fa­mily in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Re-opening tomorrow for business as usual.

BoV Philately Club

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia (behind the parish priest’s office), on Wednesday at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. Phone 7931 5509.