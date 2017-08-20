Accordion band in Treviso

The Santa Maria Accordion Band was on a four-day visit to Italy and to perform in three concerts on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Rassegna Internazionale di Fisorchestra, Treviso, Italy.

The band was welcomed at Palazzo Rinaldi by Treviso mayor, Giancarlo Gentili.

The concerts took place at Villa Napoleon, at the prestigious Teatro Comunale Mario del Monaco and at Marcon.

The band, under the direction of Marthese Busuttil Cassar, performed in the first part of each concert, while the Fisorchestra Armonia, under the direction of Mirko Satto, performed in the second part. The two bands joined forces for the grand finale to play the Radetzky March.

All performances were highly appreciated. The Fisorchestra Armonia expressed their wish to visit Malta.

Incidentally, this year the Santa Maria Accordion Band is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.