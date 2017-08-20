Watch: Racing to ‘catch’ a US spy plane
Footage shot by a Reuters correspondent shows a military operation akin to something from a ‘Fast & Furious’ film: U.S. servicemen in muscle cars racing along a runway to guide a U-2 spy plane coming in for a landing.
See the video above.
