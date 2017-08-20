Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 21:44

Watch: Racing to ‘catch’ a US spy plane

 Footage shot by a Reuters correspondent shows a military operation akin to something from a ‘Fast & Furious’ film: U.S. servicemen in muscle cars racing along a runway to guide a U-2 spy plane coming in for a landing.

See the video above. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Cars left dangling as car park facade...

  2. Alcohol pulled off the shelves in...

  3. South Carolina aquarium preps its...

  4. Webcams improve early bonding between...

  5. Watch: Racing to ‘catch’ a US spy plane

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed