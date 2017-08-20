Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the few Nationalist MPs who have declared their preferences are evenly split between party leadership candidates Chris Said and Adrian Delia, but there is no support for the other candidates – Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli.

It-Torċa leads with an appeal for action to be taken against a new drug, popularly known as Flakka. The newspaper gives prominence to a father's queries as to why no police action had been taken against bouncers who beat up his son more than a year ago. It also dedicates eight pages to Dom Mintoff to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

MaltaToday says that according to draft rules for strip clubs, private rooms will be banned but naked dancers will be allowed. It also says that PN leadership candidate Adrian Delia, president of Birkirkara FC, is denying taking the law in his own hands when a former goal keeper was taken by club committee members to a garage and questioned over corruption claims.

Illum quotes Carmel Cacopardo as saying that Alternattiva would be ready to cooperate with the Democratic Party if it was led by Anthony Buttigieg. It also reports about Bugibba residents’ complaints of poor law and order and, in a third story, says Caritas has seen a surge of people seeking help from drug addiction.

The Malta Independent says the PN is likely to lose a seat to the Democratic Party in the next European Parliament elections. The PD is expected to contest the elections but outgoing leader Marlene Farrugia has denied eyeing an EP seat.

KullĦadd highlights drug busts by the police. It also claims a policeman close to former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi was involved in an attack by Daphne Caruana Galizia on PN leadership candidate Adrian Delia. (The blogger has denied the claim).

Il-Mument says the Director of Prisons has quit because he can no longer stand political interference. It also says that three Dutch men and two Italians were arrested when a drugs ring was broken.