Probation for boy who punched his mother

A 16-year old boy was placed on a three-year probation and treatment order today after admitting in court to injuring his mother.

The boy, who is about to start an Mcast course, was accused of causing his mother grievous injuries when he punched her yesterday.

Magistrate Anthony Vella explained the gravity of the case to the boy and warned him not to repeat his behaviour.

Police inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted and lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aide to the accused.

JAILED FOR DRUG DEALING

In a separate case, a 22-year-old man was jailed for one year after admitting to dealing in cannabis within 100 meters of a club frequented by youths.

Abdiqani Mahad Mohammed, a Somali, was also convicted of breaching a previous court sentence.

Magistrate Anthony Vella jailed him for one year.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted while Dr Micallef Stafrace was legal aid.