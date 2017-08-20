Advert
Sunday, August 20, 2017, 07:48

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Qala crash

A 52-year-old motorcyclist from Qala was grievously injured last night when he lost control of his Honda and fell off.

The police said the incident happened at about 12.30am in Qala Road.

Investigations are under way. 

