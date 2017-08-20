Motorcyclist grievously injured in Qala crash
A 52-year-old motorcyclist from Qala was grievously injured last night when he lost control of his Honda and fell off.
The police said the incident happened at about 12.30am in Qala Road.
Investigations are under way.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.