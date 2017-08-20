Maltese song distresses infertile couples

The Malta Infertility Network has protested that a Maltese song and related video pose 'an unjust onslaught on infertile couples.'

In a statement, the NGO said that it is pro-creation and the value of life that drives couples to seek infertility treatment, which in some instances leads to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

No couple would resort to IVF without judicious need.

"It thus comes at a surprise, when people stigmatise and judge such couples, often through inaccurate, if not deceitful messages.

"One such instance of unjust onslaught on infertile couples is the song ‘Iffrizajt’ performed by local artist Aleandro Pace Tahir. Such song is riddled with deceitful information; which message is very much aimed at touching emotions, yet void of any truth."

The NGO pointed out that the video imagery used to promote the song is of a foetus; giving the false impression that fully formed humans are being frozen.

"This particular song, portrays a fictional, if not extremist, situation in which, for no reason, a foetus is frozen and abandoned; depicting the couple as heartless individuals with little to no concern for life," the NGO said.

"The concern and value for life is so strong in infertile couples, that they not only invest financially to create life, but also endure and persevere through emotional turmoil

that infertility creates for them. Hence, the dissemination and promotion of false propaganda, serves no rightful purpose to society, only adding to the heartache that infertile couples endure."