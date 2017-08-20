Imam condemns Barcelona attack

Thursday's terrorist attack in Barcelona, claimed by Islamic State, was 'another criminal satanic act' that caused grave harm to the Islamic faith and the followers of Islam, Imam Mohammad Elsadi said in a statement today.

"The injured and the dead victims came from 34 countries including Islamic countries, a fact which makes this horrible offence a kind of genocide against humanity' the head of the local Muslim community said.

He said IS had driven non-Muslims to fear hatred and enmity against Islam and Muslims, thus exposing Muslims all over the world to grave sufferings and injustice. Tens of thousands of innocent Muslims had also been killed by IS and several cities destroyed, such as Mosul, Fallujah and Anbar in Iraq and Palmyra and Raqqa in Syria, which led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Muslims.

"The disastrous consequences of IS criminal practices show that Muslims are the main victims of IS terrorism and prove that IS is the enemy of Islam and Muslims. It only serves the Satan and the enemies of Islam."

"The savage criminal IS acts in Europe against the innocent people are aggression against all Muslims who live in the European Countries because it endangers their peaceful existence, their welfare and their future . It is a threat to the stability of thousands of Muslim families who found in Europe a secured shelter from fear and death." our thanks and gratitude to Malta and the European countries which hosted millions of Muslims for their generosity and hospitality.

The Imam on behalf of the Muslim community thanked Malta and European countries for hosted millions of Muslims.

We appeal to the European people not to judge Islam and Muslims according to the evil practices of the few ignorant crazy ISIS criminals who only represent themselves.

We wish the injured of Barcelona attack a quick recovery, extend our heart condolences to the families of the dead victims and express our sympathy and solidarity with the Spanish people.

IMAM MOHAMMAD ELSADI