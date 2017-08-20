Watch: Group offers €14,000 to carry Mġarr statue in procession

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

€14,000 were raised today in the traditional 'auction' at Mġarr (Malta) among groups wishing to carry the statue of Sta Marija in the procession this evening.

The winning group was headed by Westin Vella. The amount was €1,000 more than last year and is believed to be a record.

A quarter of the funds raised will be donated to a Maltese hospital in Ghana. The rest will be used to fund the parish feast and for maintenance of the church. Some will also be used for needy people, including a number of migrants.

Four groups took part in the bidding today, held before a crowd of people near the church parvis.

The tradition dates back to 1923, when feast participants were asked to make a contribution to cover a deficit in the previous year's feast.

People who do not form part of the winning group will still be allowed to help carry the statue in part of the procession.