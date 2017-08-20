Boats, band and a bishop - Sta Marija feast celebrated in Comino

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The feast of Sta Marija was celebrated yesterday evening in Comino, which has a chapel dedicated to Our Lady and a bay named after her.

Gozo Bishop Mgr Mario Grech led the activity, which included a boat pilgrimage from Gozo with the statue of Our Lady, a procession, a band march, fireworks, and food.

It was the first time in some 40 years that the feast was held. The statue was donated by Capt Charles Vassallo and was kept in Ghajnsielem church.

Those present included boat owners, several people who crossed over from Gozo and Malta and the only family that lives in Comino.

Video by the Gozo Diocese.