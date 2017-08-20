Boats, band and a bishop - Sta Marija feast celebrated in Comino
The first time in 40 years
The feast of Sta Marija was celebrated yesterday evening in Comino, which has a chapel dedicated to Our Lady and a bay named after her.
Gozo Bishop Mgr Mario Grech led the activity, which included a boat pilgrimage from Gozo with the statue of Our Lady, a procession, a band march, fireworks, and food.
It was the first time in some 40 years that the feast was held. The statue was donated by Capt Charles Vassallo and was kept in Ghajnsielem church.
Those present included boat owners, several people who crossed over from Gozo and Malta and the only family that lives in Comino.
Video by the Gozo Diocese.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.