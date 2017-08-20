Photo of the week
An award is given to Katherine Johnson, the African-American mathematician, physicist and space scientist who was crucial to John Glenn’s first orbital flight in 1962 by calculating the flight trajectories of the flight. The award was given by NASA administrator Charles Bolden. After the award, the guests attended a premiere of the film Hidden Figures, which highlights the important role of three African-American mathematicians and their work at NASA. Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasahqphoto/31366010685/
